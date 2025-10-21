NELFUND Opens Student Loan Portal For 2025/2026 Academic Session

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the official opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, providing eligible students across tertiary institutions in the country with access to financial assistance.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the application window will open on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and close on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The agency advised fresh students to complete their applications using their Admission Number or JAMB Registration Number in place of a matriculation number, noting that this adjustment was designed to accommodate students who have not yet been formally matriculated.

NELFUND also appealed to tertiary institutions to show flexibility with registration and fee payment deadlines for students whose loan applications are still being processed.

“Institutions are encouraged to demonstrate understanding and flexibility in enforcing registration and fee payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement,” the statement read in part.

It further directed institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session to formally notify NELFUND of their approved academic calendars to allow for proper scheduling and coordination.

“NELFUND appeals to all institutions to consider temporary registration measures for students whose loan applications are being processed, to ensure that no student loses access to education due to financial constraints,” the statement added.

The initiative is part of the Federal Government’s broader commitment to improving access to higher education and reducing financial barriers for Nigerian students through the student loan scheme launched earlier this year.