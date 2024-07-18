Ndume Removed By Senate As Chief Whip

Senator Tahir Monguno has taken over as Chief Whip after Senator Ali Ndume was ousted by the Senate. The Senate replaced Ndume in accordance with an order sent in writing by Senator Bashir Ajibola, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, and National Chairman Umar Ganduje.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, put the request to a voice vote, and all of the APC senators enthusiastically supported it. The party claimed in the letter that Ndume had made disparaging remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The letter read in part, “You have been making uncouth and rabid outbursts against the government before the international community, which is not only harmful to the government’s image but also to its effort to bring in foreign direct investments.

“We are of the opinion that Mohammed Tahir Monguno should immediately replace Senator Ali Ndume, who is bent on bringing down the country, as the majority whip of the senate.” Ndume was stripped of both his seat as a principal officer and as Vice Chairman of the Appropriation Committee.

Akpabio then announced him as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism. Adeniyi Adegbonmire, a senator representing Ondo Central, was named the new chair of judiciary and legal matters instead of Mongunu.

It would be recalled that in the eighth Senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki, in January 2017, Ndume was also sacked from his position as the Senate leader.