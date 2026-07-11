NDPHC begins rehabilitation of 225MW Gbarain power plant

Key points

NDPHC has handed over the rehabilitation of the 225MW Gbarain Power Plant to TILT Energy and Schneider Electric.

The project involves replacing the Power Control Module destroyed by fire in 2020.

The rehabilitation is expected to be completed within 12 months.

NDPHC says restoring the plant will boost electricity generation and strengthen power supply.

Main story

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has officially handed over the rehabilitation of its 225-megawatt (MW) Gbarain Power Plant in Bayelsa State to TILT Energy Limited and Schneider Electric for the replacement of its burnt Power Control Module (PCM).

The company said the handover marked a major milestone in efforts to restore the power plant, which was damaged by fire before it could be inaugurated.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Head of Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr Nazo Agim.

According to the statement, NDPHC’s General Manager, Generation Projects, Mr Ginsau Idris, said the Power Control Module was extensively damaged by fire, making its replacement necessary.

He expressed confidence in the contractors, saying all parties understood their responsibilities and were committed to delivering the project successfully and within schedule.

NDPHC’s Executive Director, Generation, Mr Abdullahi Kassim, recalled that the PCM was destroyed by fire in November 2020, just months before the power plant was due for inauguration.

He described the incident as a major setback but commended the company’s Managing Director, Mrs Jennifer Adighije, for driving efforts to revive the project.

Kassim said complementary infrastructure, including access roads and support buildings, was also under construction, describing the facility as a strategic national asset because of its proximity to gas supply infrastructure.

Adighije said the company prioritised the project after identifying it as a “low-hanging fruit” capable of delivering a quick increase in electricity generation.

She added that NDPHC secured the required approvals and funding within a short period and expressed confidence in the contractors’ ability to execute the rehabilitation successfully.

According to her, replacing the damaged Power Control Module will pave the way for the commissioning of the plant, strengthening electricity supply and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Managing Director of TILT Energy Limited, Mr Deji Awodeji, assured stakeholders that the joint venture would complete the rehabilitation within, or possibly ahead of, the 12-month project timeline without compromising quality.

He reaffirmed the contractors’ commitment to restoring the power plant to operation as quickly as possible.

The handover ceremony concluded with an inspection of ongoing works at the project site by NDPHC management, contractors and other stakeholders.

The issues

The Gbarain Power Plant has remained idle since a fire destroyed its Power Control Module in 2020 before commissioning. Restoring the 225MW facility is expected to increase available generation capacity and improve electricity supply at a time when Nigeria continues to face power shortages.

What’s being said

“Replacing the burnt PCM will pave the way for the inauguration of the power plant, thereby strengthening electricity supply.” — Jennifer Adighije, Managing Director, NDPHC

What’s next

The contractors are expected to complete the rehabilitation within 12 months, after which the Gbarain Power Plant is expected to be commissioned and integrated into the national grid.

Bottom line

The rehabilitation of the Gbarain Power Plant revives a project stalled for nearly six years and could add 225MW to Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity once completed.