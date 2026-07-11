Tinubu transforms Nasarawa polytechnic into specialised mining, engineering university

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has approved the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology.

The specialised institution will focus on mining, engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission have been directed to begin the implementation process.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, to the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology, Nasarawa, as the Federal Government moves to strengthen technical education and develop the workforce required to unlock Nigeria’s solid minerals potential.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the approval in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The conversion followed a proposal by Senator Ahmed Wadada, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, for the establishment of a specialised university capable of supporting Nigeria’s mining and industrialisation ambitions.

According to the Presidency, the new institution will leverage Nasarawa State’s significant solid mineral deposits while supporting the Federal Government’s broader strategy to expand local mineral processing, technological development and industrial production.

President Tinubu said the university would provide world-class education, research and innovation in mining, engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The institution is expected to produce skilled professionals capable of driving local value addition, technological advancement and the sustainable exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The upgrade comes as the Federal Government intensifies reforms aimed at expanding the contribution of solid minerals to the Nigerian economy and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil revenues.

Tinubu said the conversion aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its strategy of establishing specialised institutions to address critical national development priorities.

The President has directed the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant agencies to immediately commence the processes required to implement the conversion.

The administration said increased investment in specialised education would help stimulate innovation, create jobs and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to develop strategic industries.

The Issues

The conversion of the polytechnic highlights broader challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s mining and technical education sectors:

Shortage of highly skilled professionals in mining and mineral processing.

Limited local capacity for mineral beneficiation and value addition.

Need for stronger collaboration between universities, government and the mining industry.

Underutilisation of Nigeria’s vast solid mineral deposits.

Growing demand for specialised technical education and emerging technology skills.

Nigeria’s continued dependence on crude oil revenues.

What’s Being Said

President Bola Tinubu

The President said the specialised university would provide world-class education, research and innovation in mining, engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, manufacturing and emerging technologies.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in education as a catalyst for economic growth, technological innovation, job creation and national prosperity.

The Presidency

The Presidency said the conversion aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s objective of creating specialised institutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s strategic development priorities.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Education, NUC and other relevant agencies are expected to begin the regulatory and administrative processes required to convert the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into a university.

Further details are expected on the institution’s academic structure, programme accreditation, funding framework and transition arrangements for existing students and staff.

Bottom Line

The establishment of the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology represents a strategic attempt to connect Nigeria’s education system with its solid minerals and industrialisation ambitions. By developing specialised expertise in mining, engineering and mineral processing, the Federal Government hopes to build the skilled workforce needed to turn the country’s mineral resources into greater economic value.