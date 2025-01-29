NDPC: Nigeria’s Data Privacy Ecosystem Can Drive the Country Towards A Trillion-Dollar Economy

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) highlights that the country’s data privacy ecosystem has the potential to play a significant role in propelling Nigeria towards a trillion-dollar economy.

A data privacy ecosystem ensures the protection of personal and business data from misuse, unauthorized access, and cyber threats.

This was revealed by Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, during a press conference in Abuja on January 28, in observance of Global Privacy Day 2025.

Dr. Olatunji emphasizes that the adoption of the Nigeria Data Protection-Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (NDP-SRAP), along with increased localization of technology and strengthened global collaborations, can significantly enhance Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We cannot continue to rely on foreign technologies; promoting local content is essential. At the NDPC, our platforms, services, portals, and websites are developed locally, and they are fully capable of meeting our needs,” he states. “This approach can drive technological advancements and help create a trillion-dollar economy powered by digital technologies.”

He also stresses that the private sector can make meaningful contributions through services like audit filings, data controller registration, and breach reporting, all of which are vital to building a stronger data privacy ecosystem.

Dr. Olatunji urges startups to seize the opportunities within the data privacy sector, pointing out that the ecosystem offers significant growth potential. He underscores the importance of aligning global data privacy standards with Nigeria’s local laws.

“All we ask is for companies to adapt to local regulations. The principles of data protection and security are universal, and the knowledge acquired here can be applied globally,” he says.

The NDPC commissioner also reaffirms the commission’s dedication to capacity building, noting that the NDPC has already trained 55,529 individuals and conducted 5,351 capacity-building programs.

He further stresses the need for indigenous digital technologies to lessen Nigeria’s reliance on foreign solutions, adding, “Our laws apply even when Nigerian data is processed outside the country, and collaborating with international data protection authorities helps foster knowledge exchange.”

Dr. Olatunji highlights Nigeria’s increasing prominence in global data privacy discussions, noting the country’s recent acceptance into the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) and its selection to host the 2025 Network of African Data Protection Authorities conference.

He also announces that the NDPC has signed Memoranda of Understanding with data protection authorities in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, facilitating cross-border knowledge sharing.

As part of its efforts to promote data privacy awareness and compliance, the NDPC launches the International Journal of Data Privacy and Protection and releases its 2024 annual report during the event.