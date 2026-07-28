NCS releases final list for Assistant Superintendent recruitment

Key points

NCS has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2024/2025 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) recruitment.

Candidates are to check their status on the official NCS website and selected national newspapers.

Successful applicants will receive notifications via their registered email addresses and SMS.

Candidates must upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness through the NCS recruitment portal.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released the final list of successful candidates in the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for appointment into the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

The announcement was made on Monday in Abuja by the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, who advised candidates to visit the official NCS website and selected national newspapers to verify their status and obtain information on the next phase of the recruitment process.

The recruitment exercise followed the advertisement of 3,927 vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres on December 27, 2024, which attracted 573,523 applications during the first phase.

According to Maiwada, successful candidates will receive further instructions through their registered email addresses and SMS notifications.

Upon receiving the notification, candidates are required to log on to the NCS recruitment portal using their National Identification Number (NIN) or registered email address to upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

He disclosed that the portal for uploading medical certificates will be activated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and candidates will have one week to complete the process.

Maiwada also directed successful applicants to update their current state of residence on the portal and formally accept the provisional offer of appointment by clicking the “Accept Offer” button.

Following successful completion of the required steps, candidates are expected to await the issuance of their Trainee Identification Number (TIN), which will be communicated within one week.

He added that further information regarding documentation, physical screening, screening venues, dates and other requirements would be communicated through official NCS channels.

The spokesperson urged all successful candidates to comply strictly with the outlined procedures and timelines, warning that failure to meet any of the requirements could result in disqualification and forfeiture of the provisional offer.

On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service Board, the Comptroller-General of Customs congratulated all successful candidates and encouraged them to uphold professionalism, integrity and dedication as they begin their careers with the Service.

The Issues

The recruitment process attracted significant interest, with over 573,000 applications competing for fewer than 4,000 vacancies.

Strict compliance with documentation and medical screening requirements is essential for successful candidates.

Failure to meet stipulated deadlines may result in forfeiture of appointment offers.

The recruitment exercise forms part of efforts to strengthen manpower within the Nigeria Customs Service.

What’s Being Said

NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada said successful candidates should verify their status on the official NCS website and complete all required documentation within the stipulated timelines.

He stated that candidates must upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness, update their state of residence, accept the provisional offer and await the issuance of their Trainee Identification Number before proceeding to the next stage.

The Nigeria Customs Service Board congratulated successful applicants and expressed optimism that they would contribute to the Service with professionalism, integrity and commitment to national service.

What’s Next

The NCS recruitment portal will open for the upload of Medical Certificates of Fitness on July 29, 2026. Successful candidates are expected to complete all required documentation within one week before receiving their Trainee Identification Numbers. The Service will subsequently announce dates, venues and requirements for physical screening and documentation through its official communication channels.

Bottom Line

The release of the final recruitment list marks another milestone in the Nigeria Customs Service’s 2024/2025 recruitment exercise. Successful candidates must now complete the remaining documentation and screening requirements within the prescribed timelines to secure their appointments.