Nigeria Customs Service Kaduna Command Generates N1.1 billion Proceeds in 3 months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kaduna/Katsina Area Command has generated N1.1 billion as revenue from January to March this year.

The Command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this at a news conference in Katsina.

He said, “The command generated the revenue through the enforcement of the customs relevant laws that empower them to collect duties and by collecting taxes from companies based in Kaduna as excise duty.

“We have equally generated the revenue by collecting duties of selected banned items from people that imported them.”

Olusemire explained that customs officers and men had been making sacrifices in order to generate the revenue that would assist the government in improving the living standards of Nigerians.

He said, “The Nigeria Customs Services has been generating a lot of revenue that every end of the month is shared to the 36 states of the federation.

“It is with part of the customs’ generated funds that the Federal and State Governments are able to provide essential services to the common man in the country.”

The customs boss urged smugglers to stop sabotaging the nation’s economy through the importation of banned items into the country.

Olusemire said that customs officers and men would continue to apprehend all smugglers of banned items into the country.