‘Baby Trump Balloon’, 50,000 Britons to Stage Protest Against Trump’s Visit to UK

The US president Donald Trump has angered many in Britain in the last two years with a series of actions and pronouncements.

Some Britons plan to give him a “fitting” reception with an oversized “Trump baby” balloon.

Trump arrives in Britain on Thursday for talks with the leader of the United States’ closest ally in Europe.

Trump who is on his first visit to the country after taking office — will attend a black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May and have tea with Queen Elizabeth at the Windsor Castle before flying off to one of his golf clubs in Scotland.

But the red carpet treatment is likely to be overshadowed by massive protests planned by Britons opposed to Trump’s presence.

More than 50,000 people have signed up to demonstrate in London, where they intend to fly an oversized balloon depicting the president as an angry baby in a diaper.

“The president of the United States of America will regretfully have the red carpet rolled out for him by this Conservative government,” Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader in the Westminster parliament, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“But from the public, the welcome will be far from warm,” he added, saying there would be protests across the country against Trump’s “abysmal record on human rights, his repugnant attitude towards women and his disgusting treatment of minorities.”

A YouGov poll on Wednesday showed 77 percent of Britons had an unfavorable opinion of Trump and just 50 percent thought his visit should go ahead.