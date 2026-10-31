Airtel Nigeria adds over 1,000 5G sites in 2026

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

Airtel Nigeria has deployed more than 1,000 additional 5G sites in 2026 as part of its network expansion programme.

The company’s total network sites have exceeded 17,000 following the addition of more than 1,050 sites in the last financial year.

The operator has launched Airtel Open Network, a feature on the My Airtel Africa app that allows subscribers to check network performance and report service issues.

Airtel plans to increase its premium customer experience stores from more than 225 to 500.

Its AI-powered spam alert service flagged over 9.6 million suspected spam messages within its first two months.

MAIN STORY

Airtel Nigeria has added more than 1,000 fifth-generation (5G) network sites in 2026 as the telecommunications company expands its infrastructure to improve coverage and meet rising demand for mobile connectivity.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, disclosed this on Friday at the launch of Airtel Open Network, a new feature on the My Airtel Africa app designed to give subscribers more information about their network experience and provide a channel for reporting service problems.

Balsingh said the company had exceeded 17,000 network sites nationwide following the addition of more than 1,050 sites in the last financial year. He added that over 1,000 of the sites deployed so far in 2026 were 5G installations.

“During the last financial year, Airtel Nigeria added more than 1,050 new sites and has surpassed 17,000 sites nationwide. This year, 2026 alone, Airtel has added more than 1,000 5G sites to date, expanding access to high-speed connectivity across the country,” he said.

The expansion comes amid increasing demand for mobile data, digital financial services and other internet-based activities, placing pressure on telecommunications operators to improve network capacity and service coverage.

Alongside the infrastructure investment, Airtel is introducing digital tools to help identify and address connectivity complaints.

The Open Network feature allows subscribers to access information about their network performance and submit feedback on service problems. The information is expected to help the company’s technical teams identify the location and nature of reported faults.

Balsingh said traditional complaint channels, including call centres and physical customer service outlets, did not always provide the level of detail required to investigate network problems.

He explained that the new platform would give engineers more precise feedback to guide investigations and identify areas requiring improvement.

However, he clarified that the feature would not automatically fix network faults or prevent service disruptions. Instead, it would provide an additional channel for collecting information and improving the company’s response to complaints.

Airtel is also expanding its physical customer service network. The company currently operates more than 225 premium experience stores and plans to increase the number to 500. It also has over 9,000 exclusive shops across local government areas and more than 73,000 retail agents nationwide.

The launch follows the introduction of the company’s artificial intelligence-powered spam alert service in March 2025. According to Balsingh, the service flagged more than 9.6 million suspected spam messages within its first two months.

THE ISSUES

Airtel’s latest investment combines network expansion with efforts to improve how customers report and experience connectivity problems.

The addition of more than 1,000 5G sites is part of its response to growing demand for faster mobile internet and increased reliance on digital services.

The Open Network feature also introduces a more direct feedback channel between subscribers and the company’s technical teams. However, Airtel has made clear that the platform is not a repair tool and will not automatically resolve service disruptions.

The planned increase in premium experience stores, alongside its existing retail outlets and agents, represents another part of the company’s effort to expand customer access to its services.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“During the last financial year, Airtel Nigeria added more than 1,050 new sites and has surpassed 17,000 sites nationwide. This year, 2026 alone, Airtel has added more than 1,000 5G sites to date, expanding access to high-speed connectivity across the country,” Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Airtel plans to increase its premium customer experience stores from more than 225 to 500, while continuing to expand its network infrastructure. The Open Network feature will also provide an additional channel for subscribers to report service issues and help the company identify areas requiring attention.

BOTTOM LINE

Airtel Nigeria’s addition of more than 1,000 5G sites in 2026 forms part of a wider infrastructure and customer-service expansion, as the operator seeks to improve connectivity and respond more effectively to subscriber complaints.