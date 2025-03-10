NCDC Confirms Lassa Fever Death Of Nigerian Doctor After UK Trip, Intensifies Surveillance

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirms the death of a 31-year-old doctor from Lassa fever after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom. The agency raises surveillance efforts to prevent further spread.

Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of NCDC, states that the deceased, who traveled to the UK on February 19, 2025, and returned on February 27, 2025, was admitted to a private hospital in Ondo State with symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever.

The patient’s samples were collected on February 28, but he succumbed to the illness on March 1 before the test results confirmed Lassa fever on March 4. The doctor had visited his fiancée in Edo State before his UK trip and interacted with several people.

In response, the NCDC, in collaboration with the Ondo State Ministry of Health, launches contact tracing, infection control, and heightened surveillance efforts.

Health officials are identifying and monitoring individuals who had contact with the deceased, including family members, healthcare workers, and co-passengers on flights. Port Health Services increases screening at airports, while UK health authorities collaborate on cross-border tracking.

Idris stresses that Lassa fever remains a serious public health concern in Nigeria and highlights the risk of international transmission.

The NCDC urges Nigerians to take preventive actions, including maintaining hygiene, controlling rodent populations, and seeking medical care at the first sign of symptoms.

“Lassa fever spreads through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine, feces, or saliva of infected rodents,” Idris explains. “Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings without proper infection control.”

The agency continues to monitor disease patterns, deploy rapid response teams, and operate specialized treatment centers for severe cases. Public awareness campaigns remain ongoing to educate communities on rodent control and early symptom detection.

According to the NCDC’s latest report, Nigeria has recorded 2,728 suspected cases and 535 confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2025, with 98 deaths across 14 states.

Five states—Ondo (31%), Bauchi (24%), Edo (17%), Taraba (16%), and Ebonyi (3%)—account for 91% of confirmed cases. The most affected areas include Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South-West, Bali, Esan North-East, Bauchi, Toro, and Jalingo.

With a case fatality rate of 18.3%, Idris warns that Lassa fever remains a severe threat, underscoring the importance of early detection and containment measures.