BREAKING NEWS: Ex-Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Leaves APC, Joins SDP

Former Kaduna State Governor and key founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir El-Rufai, has officially left the ruling party and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai made this known in a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday. He explained that his decision was driven by a growing disconnect between his personal values and the current direction of the APC.

Expressing his disappointment, El-Rufai criticized the party’s leadership, accusing them of abandoning the progressive ideals that the APC was built on. He stated that the party had strayed from its original vision, making it difficult for him to continue as a member.

