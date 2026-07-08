NCC seeks transparent pricing framework for fibre sharing under Dig-Once policy

Key points

NCC is developing a fair and cost-based pricing framework for sharing fibre ducts under the Dig-Once policy.

The framework aims to reduce broadband deployment costs and encourage infrastructure sharing.

Stakeholders say transparent pricing is essential for accelerating fibre rollout and attracting investment.

Industry experts note that civil engineering works remain the biggest cost in broadband infrastructure deployment.

Main story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun consultations on a pricing framework for sharing fibre infrastructure under the Federal Government’s Dig-Once policy, as part of efforts to accelerate broadband expansion and lower deployment costs.

The initiative was discussed at a stakeholders’ forum in Abuja focused on developing a cost-based pricing mechanism for access to shared underground ducts constructed through the Dig-Once programme.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nadungu Gagare, said the success of the policy would depend on a pricing model that balances commercial viability with public interest.

He explained that the framework should provide fair returns for infrastructure investors while encouraging wider access to shared facilities and reducing unnecessary duplication of civil works.

According to Gagare, the Dig-Once policy is designed to minimise repeated road excavations, lower the cost of deploying fibre networks and improve the efficient use of national infrastructure.

He added that expanding digital infrastructure remains central to the Federal Government’s strategy for promoting innovation, digital inclusion, job creation and economic diversification.

Gagare urged industry operators, investors and other stakeholders to contribute practical recommendations that would strengthen investor confidence while supporting national broadband objectives.

Earlier, the Director of Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis at the NCC, Ayuba Shuaibu, said a transparent and economically sound pricing model was essential for achieving the objectives of the Dig-Once initiative.

He noted that the policy seeks to simplify broadband deployment by promoting coordinated civil engineering works and shared access to underground duct infrastructure instead of building multiple parallel networks.

Shuaibu said stakeholder input would help refine the proposed framework to ensure it reflects operational realities across Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Dimention Data Ltd., Olugbenga Olabiyi, represented by Lead Solutions Architect Akpevwe Egbelughe, said the high cost of civil engineering remained one of the biggest barriers to broadband expansion.

He explained that infrastructure such as ducts, conduits, poles and manholes accounted for the largest share of broadband deployment costs, making infrastructure sharing an internationally recognised strategy for reducing investment costs and expanding network coverage.

The issues

Nigeria’s Dig-Once policy is intended to reduce the cost of broadband deployment by encouraging the construction and shared use of underground fibre ducts during road and infrastructure projects. A transparent pricing framework is considered critical to ensuring infrastructure owners recover investments while giving other operators affordable access to expand broadband services nationwide.

What’s being said

“Its full potential can only be realised when supported by a pricing framework that is transparent, commercially viable, equitable and encourages infrastructure sharing.” — Nadungu Gagare, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

“Without a well-defined pricing mechanism, the objectives of efficiency, fairness and investment protection may not be fully realised.” — Ayuba Shuaibu, Director, Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, NCC

What’s next

The NCC will review stakeholder feedback before finalising a cost-based pricing framework expected to guide infrastructure sharing under the Dig-Once policy and support faster broadband rollout across Nigeria.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is seeking a balanced pricing model for shared fibre infrastructure that reduces broadband deployment costs, encourages private investment and accelerates nationwide digital connectivity.