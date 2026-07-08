FG mourns Nigerian medical graduate killed in Ukraine attack

Key points

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the death of 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate, Nnani Marian, in Ukraine.

Marian reportedly died from injuries sustained during a Russian aerial attack in Kharkiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working with Nigerian missions to verify the circumstances and assist the family.

Nigeria has renewed its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Main story

The Federal Government has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Miss Nnani Marian, a 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate of Kharkiv National Medical University, who reportedly died after sustaining injuries during a Russian aerial attack in Ukraine.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the government received news of her passing with profound sadness.

He said the Federal Government extended its condolences to Marian’s family, friends, colleagues and members of the Nigerian community affected by the tragedy.

“The Ministry prays that Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest and gives her family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Ebienfa said.

He disclosed that the ministry was working with the relevant authorities, as well as Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Ukraine and Germany, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and provide the necessary consular support to the bereaved family.

“The Ministry is in contact with the relevant authorities, as well as Nigeria’s Missions in Ukraine and Germany, to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident and to provide the necessary consular assistance to the family,” he added.

Ebienfa reiterated the government’s concern over the continued loss of civilian lives resulting from the conflict in Ukraine and renewed Nigeria’s call for an immediate end to hostilities.

He urged all parties to pursue dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to protecting the welfare of its citizens abroad, saying the government would continue monitoring developments while providing necessary support through its diplomatic missions.

The issues

The conflict in Ukraine continues to pose risks to civilians, including foreign nationals living and studying in the country. Nigeria has consistently called for a peaceful resolution to the war while working through its diplomatic missions to safeguard the welfare of Nigerian citizens affected by the conflict.

What’s being said

“The Ministry prays that Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest and gives her family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.” — Kimiebi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Nigeria remains committed to the protection and welfare of its citizens abroad and will continue to monitor developments closely, while providing all necessary support through its diplomatic missions.” — Kimiebi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

What’s next

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it will continue liaising with relevant authorities and Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Ukraine and Germany to establish the full circumstances of the incident and provide consular assistance to the deceased’s family.

Bottom line

The Federal Government has expressed condolences over the death of a Nigerian medical graduate in Ukraine while reaffirming its commitment to supporting affected citizens abroad and advocating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.