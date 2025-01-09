NCC Convenes Stakeholders Meeting Over Proposed Telecom Tariff Hike

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has scheduled a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja to address the proposed 100 per cent tariff hike by telecommunications service providers.

The meeting, set for Thursday at 2 pm, aims to bring together consumer groups, telecom operators, and other stakeholders to discuss the potential price adjustment and its implications for the sector.

The tariff increase proposal stems from growing operational costs faced by telecommunications companies, including security challenges, maintenance of infrastructure, and other operational issues. However, the NCC has yet to approve the proposed hike, which has sparked significant concern among consumers and advocacy groups.

Sola Ajulo, president of the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria, confirmed the meeting and underscored its importance in shaping the future of telecom pricing in the country.

“A price increase is inevitable given the nation’s current economic challenges, but it must be carefully considered,” Ajulo stated. “A 100 per cent hike or even 40 per cent might be too burdensome for consumers. A phased increase with measurable conditions could be a more sustainable approach.”

The NCC, in line with its regulatory mandate, will oversee the discussions to ensure that any decision taken aligns with the principles of fairness and transparency.

Telecommunications consumers and industry experts hope the meeting will provide clarity and foster a balanced resolution that addresses the economic realities of telecom operators while safeguarding consumer interests.