Hundreds Protest Against Illegal Mining in Eastern DR Congo

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Wednesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province to protest against illegal mining activities, amid ongoing investigations into widespread allegations of illicit Chinese involvement in the resource-rich region.

The protest followed the arrest of three Chinese nationals on Sunday, found in possession of gold bars and large amounts of cash, according to South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi. Authorities suspect hundreds of mining companies, predominantly Chinese-owned, of operating without proper permits and failing to declare profits, exacerbating concerns over exploitation and governance.

“South Kivu minerals should serve the development and well-being of communities,” read one banner at the demonstration, which was organised by pro-democracy movements and labour unions.

In response to illegal mining activities, local authorities launched a crackdown in July, suspending operations of companies deemed non-compliant with Congolese mining laws. South Kivu, like much of eastern DR Congo, is home to vast deposits of gold, diamonds, and other valuable minerals critical to global industries, including mobile phone and electric vehicle manufacturing.

However, the region’s immense wealth contrasts starkly with decades of conflict, worsened by the resurgence of the M23 rebel group in late 2021. The Congolese government has accused neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the rebels, further destabilising the area.

In 2022, the DRC sought to curb mineral smuggling to Rwanda by granting exclusive rights for regional gold exports to Primera Gold, a joint Emirati-Congolese venture. However, the company has faced challenges in eradicating the black market due to insufficient financial resources, according to the Bureau of Scientific and Technical Studies (BEST), a Congolese NGO focusing on mining governance.