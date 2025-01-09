Lagos School Suspends Teacher For Assaulting Toddler, Launches Investigation

The management of Christ Mitots School, Ikorodu, Lagos, has indefinitely suspended a teacher, Stella Nwadigo, following her alleged physical assault of a toddler during a numeracy class.

The incident, captured in a viral video, sparked widespread public outrage, prompting the school to take swift action.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the school condemned the teacher’s behaviour, describing it as “unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our institution.”

“We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving one of our teachers and a student, which has been circulating on social media. As an institution committed to fostering a culture of respect, care, and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make it unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

The school confirmed that the teacher has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a show of accountability, the school extended its apologies to the victim and their family, adding that it has reached out to offer support and ensure their needs are addressed during this challenging time.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the student and their family. We have personally reached out to express our regret and offer support,” the school said.

To prevent future occurrences, the school announced measures to strengthen its child protection policies. These include mandatory training sessions for staff to reinforce positive disciplinary practices and ensure greater sensitivity in interactions with students. Additionally, the school has introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the timely reporting of any inappropriate behaviour.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we address this matter responsibly and comprehensively,” the statement concluded.

The Lagos State Government and relevant authorities are expected to follow up on the case to ensure justice and accountability.