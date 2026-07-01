FG to launch digital platforms for transparency, performance monitoring across MDAs

Key points

The Federal Government will launch three digital platforms on July 14 to improve transparency and monitor the performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The platforms are being developed by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The initiative aims to address institutional corruption, missing records and fragmented tracking of government reforms.

The platforms include the Reforms Tracker Dashboard, Knowledge Repository and National Strategy for Public Service Reform (NSPSR) Strategy Dashboard.

The launch is expected to bring together senior government officials and civil society representatives.

Main Story

The Federal Government will officially launch three digital platforms on July 14 as part of efforts to strengthen transparency, improve accountability and monitor the performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), is designed to tackle longstanding challenges, including institutional corruption, missing records and fragmented monitoring of government reform programmes.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Head of Communication and Strategy at the BPSR, Aliyu Umar Aliyu.

According to the statement, the unveiling ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Shehu Shagari Complex, Abuja.

Aliyu said the new digital ecosystem is intended to provide government officials and citizens with real-time visibility into the implementation of public sector reforms across MDAs.

The three platforms to be deployed include the Reforms Tracker Dashboard, the Knowledge Repository and the National Strategy for Public Service Reform (NSPSR) Strategy Dashboard.

He explained that the Reforms Tracker Dashboard will monitor reform milestones, project timelines and key performance indicators (KPIs) across government institutions using verified data, providing greater transparency in the execution of public sector reforms.

The Knowledge Repository will function as a centralised digital library, preserving institutional memory by storing reform policies, case studies, operational guidelines and other critical documents to support evidence-based decision-making and eliminate the recurring problem of missing official records.

The NSPSR Strategy Dashboard will provide a real-time visual representation of the implementation of the national public service reform strategy, enabling policymakers to identify underperforming sectors quickly and address implementation bottlenecks.

According to Aliyu, the integrated platforms are expected to resolve longstanding issues associated with fragmented reform reporting, limited access to institutional knowledge and the absence of a unified mechanism for tracking reform implementation across government agencies.

He added that the deployment of the digital tools demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to building a more transparent, results-oriented public service capable of delivering efficient and timely services while restoring public confidence in governance.

The launch ceremony is expected to attract the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, ministers, permanent secretaries and representatives of civil society organisations.

The Issues

Limited transparency, weak performance monitoring and poor institutional record-keeping have long undermined the effectiveness of public sector reforms in Nigeria.

The absence of integrated monitoring systems has also made it difficult to track government commitments, measure the performance of MDAs and ensure accountability for policy implementation.

The success of the new digital platforms will depend on the accuracy of data submitted by government agencies, sustained political support and consistent utilisation by public institutions.

What’s Being Said

Aliyu Umar Aliyu, Head of Communication and Strategy at the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, said the digital platforms will provide real-time visibility into the implementation of reforms across government institutions.

He said the Reforms Tracker Dashboard will monitor key performance indicators and reform milestones, while the Knowledge Repository will preserve institutional memory and the NSPSR Strategy Dashboard will enable policymakers to identify implementation gaps and improve service delivery.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to officially unveil the three digital platforms on July 14, after which Ministries, Departments and Agencies will begin integrating their reform data into the new system.

The platforms are expected to support continuous monitoring of government reforms, improve public sector accountability and provide policymakers with real-time insights to guide decision-making and enhance service delivery.

Bottom Line

The launch of the new digital monitoring platforms marks another step in the Federal Government’s public sector reform agenda, with the potential to improve transparency, strengthen institutional accountability and enhance the delivery of public services through data-driven governance.