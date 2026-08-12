NCAA plans RFID baggage tracking to transform luggage handling at Nigerian airports

Key points

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) plans to introduce RFID baggage tracking across Nigerian airports.

The system will allow passengers to monitor checked luggage in real time, from check-in to their destination.

The technology is expected to tackle misrouted, delayed and short-landed bags.

NCAA has held consultations with domestic airlines, aviation service providers and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to finalise implementation plans.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to deploy technology to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has approved further review of the proposed system by relevant agencies.

The planned RFID rollout comes alongside FAAN’s biometric V-Pass project and Customs’ planned deployment of cargo scanners.

Main Story

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is set to introduce radio-frequency identification (RFID) baggage tracking across Nigerian airports, a move expected to give passengers real-time visibility of their checked luggage and improve baggage-handling efficiency.

The development was disclosed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in a statement on Tuesday.

Achimugu said the authority had met with domestic airlines, aviation service providers and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Lagos to finalise plans for migrating to RFID baggage tagging.

Unlike conventional baggage tags, the technology will provide a digital trail that allows passengers and airlines to monitor the movement of checked luggage from the point of check-in until it reaches the passenger’s destination.

The NCAA expects the system to address persistent baggage-related challenges, including misrouted and short-landed bags, while making it easier to trace luggage and resolve complaints.

According to Achimugu, the technology has already been deployed in other parts of the world, but its proposed implementation would represent a new phase in baggage management in Nigeria.

He said the system, if properly implemented, would improve operational efficiency, strengthen complaint resolution and ultimately enhance passenger satisfaction.

The Issues

Baggage mishandling remains one of the frustrations passengers can encounter during air travel, particularly when luggage is delayed, sent to the wrong destination or does not arrive with its owner.

The absence of real-time visibility can also make it difficult for airlines and passengers to establish where a bag was last recorded or determine responsibility when problems occur.

RFID technology could address part of this challenge by creating a more comprehensive digital record of baggage movement.

However, successful implementation will depend on standardisation across airlines and airports, adequate infrastructure, staff training, system integration and consistent compliance.

The system will also need to work seamlessly across different airlines, baggage-handling companies and airport facilities to deliver the real-time tracking promised to passengers.

What’s Being Said

Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

Achimugu said the authority was working with industry stakeholders to finalise the transition to RFID baggage tagging.

“This automation technology means that air passengers can track the location of their bags from check-in to arrival at destination, real time.”

He said the system would help address problems associated with misrouted and short-landed baggage.

“We are going to resolve the issue of misrouted bags, shortlanded bag, etc.”

Achimugu added that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had approved plans for relevant agencies to review the innovation and report back.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is to complete consultations among the NCAA, airlines, FAAN and other aviation service providers before implementation.

Relevant agencies are expected to review the technology and develop the operational framework required for its deployment across airports.

If approved and implemented nationwide, passengers could eventually have greater visibility over their luggage throughout their journey, while airlines and ground handlers would have a stronger system for tracing and resolving baggage incidents.

Nigeria’s Wider Airport Digitalisation Push

The proposed RFID system is part of a broader move towards technology-driven aviation operations.

FAAN is also advancing its V-Pass biometric identity verification system, which is designed to use passengers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN), facial biometrics and passports to improve identity verification and passenger flow.

The system is expected to support verification before passengers enter restricted airport areas and again before boarding, with e-Gates planned to reduce queues.

Technology deployment is also expanding into cargo operations. The Nigeria Customs Service is preparing to deploy cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following specialised training for officers in image analysis.

The scanners are expected to speed up cargo inspection and strengthen the detection of prohibited or undeclared goods.

Bottom Line

The NCAA’s proposed RFID baggage system could represent a significant shift from reactive baggage complaints to proactive, trackable luggage management.

For passengers, the biggest benefit would be visibility: knowing where their luggage is rather than waiting until it disappears from the baggage carousel to begin searching for answers.

For airlines and airport operators, the technology could improve accountability, reduce handling errors and make baggage complaints easier to investigate.

But its success will ultimately depend on how consistently the system is deployed and integrated across Nigeria’s airports and aviation operators.