NCAA Clears Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Safety Compliance

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday certified Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu safe for operations.

The clearance, which came after the inspection of the facility by the two agencies, was sequel to an earlier condemnation of the gateway by South East governors.

They had deplored its runway and other facilities therein.

But the two parastatals maintained that the airport’s runway and air field lighting were still of international standard that could run for 24 hours.