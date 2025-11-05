Aviation Expert Calls For Clearer Policies To Boost Nigeria’s Air Sector

Aviation expert Capt. Samuel Caulcrick has called on the Federal Government to introduce clear and consistent policies that will strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector. He said reforms are needed to attract investment, develop local maintenance capacity, and reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign facilities.

Caulcrick explained that Nigerian airlines spend close to $1 billion every year on aircraft maintenance abroad. According to him, this practice weakens the economy and prevents local engineers from gaining the experience required to sustain a modern aviation industry.

He urged regulators, especially the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to review current guidelines and promote the use of certified local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centres. Such a move, he said, would save foreign exchange, create jobs, and make local operators more competitive.

Caulcrick, who is also a former rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), highlighted the shortage of skilled personnel and equipment as major challenges. He added that without better support for technical training and infrastructure, Nigeria could lose its chance to become a regional aviation hub.

He emphasised that the sector has strong growth potential if government agencies and private investors align their efforts. By improving policy consistency and financing access, he said, the industry could regain stability and unlock new opportunities for local participation.