Navy Appoints Commodore Adoki As NIMASA Maritime Guard Commander

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Reginald Odeodi Adoki as the new Commander of the Maritime Guard Command at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The appointment, approved by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, sees Adoki take over from Commodore H.C. Oriekeze, who has been redeployed.

A principal Warfare Officer specialising in communications and intelligence, Adoki brings over 25 years of service experience spanning training, operational and staff duties within the Navy. As a seaman officer, he previously commanded NNS Andoni, NNS Kyanwa, and NNS Kada. Under his leadership, NNS Kada completed its maiden voyage from the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria.

Commissioned into the Navy in 2000 with a degree in Mathematics, Adoki also holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and an MSc in Terrorism, Security and Policing from the University of Leicester. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Defence and Security Studies at the National Defence Academy and has received multiple service medals for distinguished performance.

Welcoming the new commander, NIMASA Director-General Dayo Mobereola, expressed confidence that Adoki’s experience would strengthen the agency’s maritime security operations.

He noted that the Maritime Guard Command, domiciled within NIMASA, was established under a Memorandum of Understanding between the agency and the Nigerian Navy to enhance operational efficiency, enforce maritime safety and security regulations, and improve surveillance within Nigeria’s territorial waters.