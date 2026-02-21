Customs Hands Over 159,000 Litres Of Seized Petrol To NMDPRA In Lagos

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Friday handed over three fuel tankers loaded with about 159,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) following their interception in Lagos.

Deputy Comptroller Abubakar Aliyu, National Co-ordinator of Operation Whirlwind, who performed the handover, described the seizure as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb fuel smuggling and protect Nigeria’s energy security.

Aliyu said the tankers — with registration numbers T21019LA, T9827LA and T3546LA — were intercepted along major smuggling routes, including Aso-Odo, Seme, Owode-Apa and Badagry border corridors.

He added that the operation also led to the seizure of 1,630 jerry-cans of petrol with a total Duty Paid Value estimated at ₦40.75 million. According to him, the products would be auctioned to the public in line with transparency and accountability procedures.

“The interception was intelligence-driven and underscores our uncompromising resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s economic and energy security,” Aliyu said.

He stressed that Operation Whirlwind is focused on tackling economic sabotage and illegal petroleum trade, noting that transportation of petroleum products is governed by strict regulatory frameworks and standard operating procedures to prevent diversion and smuggling.

Aliyu warned that illegal fuel trafficking undermines government policy, destabilises markets and deprives the country of vital revenue, particularly along sensitive border corridors historically exploited for cross-border smuggling.

“Under my watch, smuggling will no longer be safe for economic saboteurs,” he said.

He also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his leadership and continued support for anti-smuggling operations, while urging Nigerians to collaborate with enforcement agencies to protect national economic interests.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Grace Dauda of NMDPRA reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to ensuring petroleum products designated for domestic consumption are not diverted across borders.

“It is unfortunate that some businessmen still attempt to smuggle petroleum products out of the country,” she said, calling for greater public cooperation to tackle economic sabotage.