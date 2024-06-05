National Power Grid Resumes Production After Strike Suspension -NUEE

The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress called off their strikes, according to the National Union of Electricity Employees, who also announced that the national grid has been restored.

In an interview with Punch Online on Tuesday, Adebiyi Adeyeye, the National President of NUEE, affirmed this.

The grid is back to normal now that the strike has been called off. Adeyeye informed our journalist, “It’s already on.”

As previously reported by Bizwatch Nigeria, organized labor launched a statewide strike on Monday in protest of the Federal Government’s unwillingness to reverse the Band A rate from N206/KWh to N65 per kilowatt-hour, which is the recommended minimum wage, and raise it from N60,000.

In compliance, the electricity workers swung into action by shutting down the national grid, plunging the nation into darkness in the early hours of Monday.