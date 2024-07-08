National Grid Back Functioning After Partial Collapse

After a partial breakdown, the national grid was restored on Saturday at around 9:57 p.m., according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stated that there was a minor grid disruption on Saturday at around 3:09 p.m.

After the event, operators started restoration work right away, she said, adding that “the entire part of the grid that was affected was successfully restored at about 9.57 p.m. on Saturday.”

“The system disturbance, which brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance in 2024, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power generating station.

“It suddenly removed 313 Megawatts from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.”

Mbah stated that the system operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation which led to a dip in frequency.

She explained that the system operator did this by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar and others, even when the other section of the grid had no supply.