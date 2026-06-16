JAMB releases 2026 UTME mop-up results, begins admission ranking process

Key points

JAMB has released the results of the 2026 UTME mop-up examination conducted on June 13.

The Board will commence the ranking of candidates ahead of the admission process.

Printing of admission-purpose results is expected to begin before the weekend.

Main story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise, paving the way for the commencement of the admission process for tertiary institutions across the country.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed that candidates who participated in the exercise can now access their results through the Board’s approved result-checking channels.

Benjamin stated that following the release of the mop-up examination results, the Board would immediately begin the ranking of candidates, a critical stage in the admission process.

“Following the successful conclusion of the mop-up exercise and the release of the results, the Board will commence the ranking of candidates. Thereafter, the printing of results for admission purposes is expected to begin before the weekend,” he said.

The Board also expressed appreciation to candidates, parents, educational stakeholders and examination officials for their patience and cooperation throughout the exercise.

The mop-up examination was conducted on Saturday, June 13, 2026, to provide a final opportunity for eligible candidates who were unable to sit for the main UTME due to technical challenges, biometric verification issues or other disruptions experienced at their examination centres.

The main 2026 UTME was held nationwide between April 16 and April 25, 2026.

The issues

The mop-up examination forms part of JAMB’s efforts to ensure that no qualified candidate is unfairly disadvantaged by technical or operational challenges during the conduct of the UTME.

Over the years, the Board has faced concerns relating to biometric verification failures, network disruptions and technical glitches at some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, prompting the introduction of special arrangements for affected candidates.

Education stakeholders have consistently called for measures that guarantee equal opportunities for all candidates while preserving the integrity of the examination process.

What’s being said

JAMB said the release of the mop-up results marks the completion of the examination phase for the 2026 admission cycle.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the next stage will involve the ranking of candidates, which is a prerequisite for admission consideration by tertiary institutions.

The Board maintained that candidates should use only its official result-checking platforms and remain guided by subsequent announcements regarding admissions and related processes.

The examination body also commended stakeholders for their support throughout the conduct of the UTME and the mop-up exercise.

What’s next

With the release of the mop-up results, JAMB is expected to commence candidate ranking and the preparation of admission-related documentation.

The Board will also begin printing result slips required for admission processing before the weekend.

Thereafter, tertiary institutions across the country are expected to commence admission screening and selection activities in line with JAMB guidelines and approved admission quotas.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official JAMB communication channels for updates on admissions, cut-off marks and other admission-related procedures.

Bottom line

The release of the 2026 UTME mop-up examination results marks a significant milestone in this year’s admission process. With candidate ranking set to begin and admission result slips expected before the weekend, attention now shifts to tertiary institutions as the race for university, polytechnic and college admissions enters its next phase.