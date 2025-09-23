National Assembly Shifts Plenary Resumption to October 7

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, September 23, to Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, announced the adjustment in a notice sent to senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“With deep regrets, Honourable Members are hereby informed that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, has been rescheduled. The new date of resumption is Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Kindly take note and make the necessary adjustments to your schedules accordingly,” the statement read.

The leadership of both chambers did not disclose reasons for the postponement.

Lawmakers had adjourned on July 24 for their annual two-month recess. At the time, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed committees to continue with pending assignments, particularly oversight and reporting duties, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives urged members to use the break to strengthen constituency engagement and monitor federal projects.

The annual recess is a regular feature of the legislature’s calendar, designed to allow lawmakers balance national responsibilities with constituency work and personal engagements.