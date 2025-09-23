BREAKING: National Assembly Reopens Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Office

The National Assembly has unsealed the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, after months of suspension and controversy.

Channels Television reported that the office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was reopened on Tuesday morning by the Sergeant-at-Arms, assisted by security operatives.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate in March 2025 for six months after protesting the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20. The sanction barred her from participating in all legislative activities of the 10th Senate.

Although her suspension formally expired in September, she had been unable to resume duties due to lingering legal disputes and resistance from the Senate leadership. Last week, she wrote to the upper chamber notifying them of her intention to return, a request that was initially rejected.

The unsealing of her office on Tuesday marks a significant step towards her full reinstatement, though it remains unclear if Senate leadership has formally resolved all pending issues.

More details shortly…