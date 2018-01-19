NASD Platform Closes Last Week Trade 0.26% Lower

Transactions on the floor of the National Association of Securities Dealers, NASD, platform trended lower this week.

The NASD closed its trading day on Friday 12, January, 2018 lower compared to last Friday, it was gathered.

Specifically, the market capitalisation dropped 0.26 percent last week, closing lower at N405.62 billion against N406.71 billion previously.

In addition, the NASD USI also decreased by 0.26 percent this week, closing at 599.38 points, as against 600.99 points last Friday.

NASD OTC Securities Exchange currently trades equity and bonds, Business Post reports.

Out of the 35 securities admitted to trade on the OTC Market, Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc both led the market by volume and value.