Trading activities at the NASD OTC Market closed last week in a downward trajectory, as the major indices pointed South for another week running.

Specifically, the NASD Unlisted Securities Index decreased by 0.01 percent to close at 659.16 points as against 660.03 points in the previous Friday.

Consequently, the total market capitalization depreciated by 0.1 percent during the week, closing lower at N446.07 billion compared with the N446.65 billion it previously settled.