Investors Trade Financial Stocks Worth N9.4billion in Four Days

The Financial Services Industry on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, last week led the market activity chart in a four day trading session that kicked off on Tuesday, June 19, after the federal government declared Friday June 15 and Monday, June 18, 2018 public holidays to commemorate the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Financial stocks led with 816.547 million shares valued at N9.425 billion traded in 9,263 deals; thus contributing 74.44 percent and 60.92 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 76.361 million shares worth N2.992 billion in 2,545 deals, while the third place was occupied by Oil and Gas industry with a turnover of 51.600 million shares worth N594.590 million in 1,744 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely; United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings measured by volume accounted for 325.580 million shares worth N4.854 billion in 3,381 deals, contributing 29.68 percent and 31.37 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Insurance Index that appreciated by 3.55 percent, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.