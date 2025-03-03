Jonathan Explains Reason 2014 NCR Were Not Implemented

The Former President Goodluck Jonathan has shed light on why his administration failed to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, citing Nigeria’s complex political climate and internal challenges within his party ahead of the 2015 elections.

Jonathan made this revelation on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of the late Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, in Lagos. Accompanied by former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman (South), Bode George, Jonathan reflected on the significance of the conference and Adebanjo’s contributions to its success.

“I didn’t anticipate that the issue of the national conference would even gain traction without the support of Adebanjo and other leaders, it wouldn’t have happened because many initially suspected I wanted to manipulate the system.” Jonathan admitted.

He recalled that some conference delegates had sought his input during their deliberations, but he refrained from influencing the process. “I told them, ‘I can’t advise you. You are more experienced than me. You are the leaders,’” he said, noting that a significant number of the delegates were retired Supreme Court justices with vast legal and governance expertise.

Despite the non-partisan nature of the conference and its far-reaching recommendations, Jonathan acknowledged that the political climate at the time made implementation unfeasible. “It was not the right time to present such a document,” he explained.

However, he expressed optimism that a future government would revisit the recommendations, emphasising their continued relevance to Nigeria’s development.

Jonathan also paid tribute to Adebanjo and the late Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, describing them as courageous and visionary leaders dedicated to national progress.

“Our dear leader was not just an Afenifere leader but a national figure,” Jonathan said of Adebanjo. “He was a man of great wisdom and unwavering commitment to justice. No nation can thrive without truth and fairness.”

His remarks reinforced the enduring significance of the 2014 National Conference and the hope that its recommendations would one day shape Nigeria’s governance and democratic structures.