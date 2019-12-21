NAJA Votes Stallion Motors Best Automobile Assembler, Manufacturer of the year

Stallion Motors have been named the best assembler and manufacturer of the year by the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

At an award ceremony organized by the body to award players in the automobile sector, Stallion Motors won four categories.

Honda Accord was clearly the ‘Best Executive Car of the Year’, Hyundai was chosen as the ‘highest-selling brand of the year’ and Changan was awarded the ‘fastest emerging brand of the year’.

According to a statement by the organisers, Stallion’s automobile division represents sub-groups of automobile brands on an exclusive basis for distribution, sales and aftersales service.

Stallion Group’s assembly plant is said to have an annual capacity of 200,000 units, six dedicated lines for passenger cars and two for commercial vehicles.

The company is said to have invested N130 billion in Nigeria’s auto sector from manufacturing to sales to service and after-sales.

Source: The Cable