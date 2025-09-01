Naira Weakens Against Pound, Euro, And Real Despite CBN Support

The Nigerian naira posted a mixed performance across global foreign exchange markets last week, despite ongoing interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

At the official window, the naira appreciated slightly by 0.03%, closing at ₦1,531.57 per US dollar. However, the local currency depreciated against major counterparts including the British pound, euro, and Brazilian real.

Data from the CBN showed exchange rates as follows:

Pound Sterling: ₦2,063.57

Euro: ₦1,788.60

Chinese Yuan: ₦214.71

Japanese Yen: ₦10.41

US Dollar: ₦1,531.07

The naira lost 0.73% against the pound (up 7.84% year-to-date), and 0.71% against the euro (up 12.48% year-to-date). It also weakened by 0.75% against the yuan and 0.19% against the Brazilian real, which has appreciated by 14.46% in eight months.

Anchoria Limited noted that the depreciation reflects the strength of foreign currencies and domestic economic challenges. However, analysts expect relative short-term stability, supported by the CBN’s policy interventions and sustained foreign inflows.