Naira Stays Flat at N370/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian currency, on Thursday, August 24, stayed unchanged against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The Naira exchanged at the rate of N370 against the greenback on Thursday at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency, traded at the rate of N475 and closed at the rate of N432 against the European Single Currency, Euro at the black market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has since February continued to pump money into the foreign exchnage market to help liquidity. However, the naira has continued to fluctuate against it peers at the currency market.

President, Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria, ABCON,Aminu Gwadabe,said the devaluation of the interbank market rate is taking its toll on the local currency.