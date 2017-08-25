EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | African American International Christian School Fresh Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

African-American International Christian School, is a Christian Nursery / Primary School located at 20, Arigidi Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Nigeria. The School aims to prepare Students to live fruitful and spirit filled lives in the international community by providing a quality curriculum, incorporating principles with technology based emphases, making certain that all students can read, compute, write, and think critically in a safe and clean environment.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY