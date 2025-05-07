NAHCO Secures Ground Handling Contracts With Royal Air Maroc, Kenya Airways, Others

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has secured new and renewed contracts with five airlines—both local and international—solidifying its position as a leading ground handling service provider in the country. In a statement on Wednesday, the company’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Tayo Ajakaye, confirmed that NAHCO had signed a five-year agreement with Royal Air Maroc.

The deal covers cargo freighter and warehousing services in Lagos and Abuja and extends through November 2029. It complements the airline’s existing full handling contract with NAHCO across Nigeria.

Kenya Airways has also renewed its long-standing partnership with NAHCO for another five years. The renewed agreement includes both passenger and cargo handling at all Nigerian stations, along with any new routes the airline may introduce during the term.

In the domestic segment, Dornier Aviation entered a three-year agreement for passenger handling services at key airports including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Osubi.

New entrant Enugu Air selected NAHCO to manage its nationwide ground operations. The five-year contract covers full passenger flight handling across all Nigerian airports.

Additionally, Cronos Airline renewed its ground handling contract for another three years. The deal includes passenger services at Lagos and Port Harcourt airports.

“These agreements—new and renewed—underscore the trust airlines place in NAHCO’s service delivery and operational excellence,” the company said. Earlier in the year, NAHCO also secured deals with regional carriers Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone, further expanding its footprint in West Africa.

Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Saheed Lasisi, described the developments as significant milestones. “When an aircraft is on the ground, there’s only one company that treats it like its own—NAHCO,” he said.

Group Managing Director, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, added that the contracts reflect positive momentum for the company and signal strong prospects for future growth. “We remain committed to continuous improvement and delivering value to our partners,” he said.