EFCC Releases VeryDarkMan After Five Days In Custody

Social media personality Martins Otse, widely recognized as VeryDarkMan, has regained his freedom following five days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His release was made public on Wednesday through a post by former presidential candidate and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all, @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC. He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji,” Sowore wrote.

Confirming the development, VeryDarkMan’s legal representative, Deji Adeyanju, also took to X on Wednesday to appreciate Nigerians and prominent figures who advocated for his client’s release.

“VDM released to us on bail,” Adeyanju posted.

“Special thanks to @DAPLawFirm, especially the head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe. Thank you Nigerians for speaking up for him. Thank you Egbon @YeleSowore. Thank you HE Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Davido, opposition lawmakers, etc. I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since on Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues,” he added.

Earlier, Adeyanju had raised concerns regarding the delay in processing the formalities of the bail granted, accusing the EFCC of issuing a “social media bail” without corresponding legal documentation.

“Bail granted VDM, social media bail, as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission. We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday, when we were informed about the decision to grant bail,” he had lamented.

The EFCC, in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, affirmed that Otse had been granted bail but was being held until the bail conditions were satisfied.

According to the commission, the activist had been invited for interrogation based on multiple petitions alleging financial misconduct of significant concern.

He was reportedly apprehended after failing to respond to repeated summonses dispatched to his known addresses and communication channels.