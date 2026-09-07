NAF inaugurates six housing units at Bayelsa school

Key Points

The Nigerian Air Force has inaugurated six housing units at Biseni Secondary School in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The project comprises a two-bedroom apartment and four single-bedroom apartments.

NAF says the intervention is part of efforts to strengthen trust and cooperation with host communities.

Main Story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inaugurated six housing units at Biseni Secondary School in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with communities where it operates.

The project comprises a two-bedroom apartment and four single-bedroom apartments.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said the intervention was part of NAF’s non-kinetic operations aimed at building trust and winning the hearts and minds of host communities.

Aneke, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Michael Nnanye Onyebashi, Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, said NAF remained committed to special intervention projects that would strengthen its relationship with communities while supporting ongoing security operations.

He said effective civil-military relations depended on sustained and mutually beneficial interaction between the military and civil society.

Aneke also assured that NAF and other security agencies would continue to collaborate to protect lives and property and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Gov. Duoye Diri commended the Air Force for the intervention, describing it as an example of effective partnership in grassroots development.

Diri, who was represented by the Secretary to the Bayelsa Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, said the project aligned with his administration’s efforts to extend development and modern infrastructure to communities across the state.

He said the intervention would positively affect students and demonstrated NAF’s commitment to the socio-economic wellbeing of Bayelsa residents.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, also commended the NAF for the project.

Dakolo, who is the Ibenanawei of Epetiama Kingdom, called for more infrastructure and development projects across the Niger Delta.

The Principal of Biseni Secondary School, Mr Larry George, expressed appreciation to NAF, Ebiowe and the Bayelsa Government for the intervention.

George said the project marked a new chapter for the school and would inspire students to aspire to greater achievements.

The Issues

The project reflects the use of community-based interventions as part of NAF’s broader non-kinetic approach to security operations.

By supporting infrastructure in host communities, such interventions can complement conventional security operations by strengthening interaction between military personnel and residents.

For Biseni Secondary School, the new housing facilities also provide additional infrastructure that can support the school community.

What’s Being Said

“Civil-military relations thrive on constant, robust and mutually beneficial interaction between the military and civil society,” said Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of Air Staff.

“The project aligned with his administration’s efforts to extend development and modern infrastructure to communities,” said Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Secretary to the Bayelsa Government, representing Gov. Duoye Diri.

What’s Next

NAF said it would continue to implement special intervention projects aimed at strengthening its relationship with communities and supporting ongoing security operations.

King Bubaraye Dakolo also called for additional infrastructure and development projects across the Niger Delta.

Bottom Line

The NAF has inaugurated six housing units at Biseni Secondary School as part of its non-kinetic operations and efforts to strengthen relations with host communities. The project also adds infrastructure to the Bayelsa school and its surrounding community.