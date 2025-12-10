NAF Says Aircraft Landing In Burkina Faso Followed Protocol

The Nigerian Air Force has said its aircraft that landed in Burkina Faso acted according to aviation safety procedures and that the crew members are safe.

The aircraft, a C 130, diverted into Burkina Faso airspace on December 8, 2025 after the crew observed a technical concern during a ferry mission to Portugal.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, said the crew decided to make a precautionary landing at Bobo Dioulasso, which was the nearest available airfield.

He said the action was taken in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

The statement added that the 11 crew members are safe and have received cordial treatment from authorities in Burkina Faso.

The air force also said the mission to Portugal will continue as planned once technical issues are resolved.

The development followed an earlier claim by the Confederation of Sahel States, made up of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic, which alleged that a Nigerian aircraft violated Burkina Faso airspace.

The regional bloc later authorised its member states to neutralise any aircraft found to be violating their airspace.

The Nigerian Air Force said it remains committed to safety standards and operational procedures and will continue to protect its personnel while carrying out its constitutional duties.