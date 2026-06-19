NAEDL seeks community partnerships to improve electricity supply in Nasarawa

Key points

Nasarawa Electricity Distribution Limited (NAEDL) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving electricity supply across Nasarawa State.

The company says stronger collaboration with communities and stakeholders is critical to better service delivery.

AEDC has pledged to continue implementing meter refunds under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

Electricity theft, vandalism and damage to infrastructure were identified as major challenges.

The company called on residents to help protect power assets within their communities.

Main Story

Nasarawa Electricity Distribution Limited (NAEDL), a subsidiary of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC), has reaffirmed its commitment to improving electricity supply through stronger collaboration with communities, traditional institutions and government stakeholders across Nasarawa State.

The commitment was reiterated during a stakeholder engagement forum held in Keffi, which brought together community leaders, customers, residents and government representatives to discuss opportunities and challenges affecting electricity service delivery in the state. According to a statement issued by AEDC’s Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr Omede Odekina, the forum provided a platform for open dialogue between the electricity distributor and its customers.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Engr Blessing Ogbe, said sustainable improvements in electricity supply would require cooperation between the company and the communities it serves.Ogbe also addressed the ongoing refund process for customers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, assuring stakeholders that implementation was being carried out in line with regulatory requirements.

The Chief Regulatory Officer of AEDC, Mr Emmanuel Ogwuche, said the engagement was designed to ensure customer concerns were reflected in operational and regulatory decisions. He highlighted ongoing network upgrades, improved operational responsiveness and regulatory compliance measures aimed at strengthening electricity distribution across Nasarawa State.

The Managing Director of NAEDL, Mrs Veronica Abah, also stressed the importance of community participation in safeguarding electricity infrastructure. She said vandalism, energy theft and damage to distribution assets continue to affect service reliability and increase operational costs for both customers and electricity providers.

Abah urged residents to view transformers, cables and other electricity installations as shared assets that require collective protection to ensure stable power supply.

The Issues

Inadequate electricity supply and service delivery challenges.

Vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure.

Need for stronger customer engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

Metering concerns and implementation of MAP refunds.

Costs associated with damage to distribution assets.

What’s Being Said

Chijioke Okwuokenye, represented by Engr Blessing Ogbe, said: “Our commitment goes beyond infrastructure investments; it is about building lasting partnerships with the communities we serve.”

He added: “Through collaboration, accountability and shared responsibility, we can deliver better outcomes for customers across the state.”

Ogbe said: “We are fully committed to implementing the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) refund process in accordance with regulatory guidelines.”

He added: “Customers who are eligible will be duly attended to through a transparent and structured process.”

Veronica Abah said: “Improving electricity service delivery is a shared responsibility. While we remain committed to expanding metering, strengthening our network and improving service quality.”

She added: “Communities also have an important role to play in protecting electricity infrastructure and supporting initiatives that enhance service delivery.”

Abah said: “The transformers, cables and installations within our communities are collective assets that must be safeguarded for the benefit of all.”

What’s Next

NAEDL plans to continue stakeholder engagements across its coverage areas.

The company will proceed with MAP meter refund implementation for eligible customers.

Network upgrades and service improvement initiatives are expected to continue.

Communities are being encouraged to support efforts to protect electricity infrastructure.

Bottom Line

NAEDL says improving electricity supply in Nasarawa State will require not only investment in infrastructure but also stronger partnerships with customers and communities to protect assets and support better service delivery.