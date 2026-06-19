Police uncover false kidnap claim, detain 26 foreign nationals in Lagos

Key points

Lagos Police apprehended 26 foreign nationals during an investigation into a reported kidnapping.

The group comprises 19 Chadians and seven Cameroonians.

The alleged victim later admitted the kidnapping report was false.

Police said the report was made after the woman discovered her online partner was married.

The apprehended foreigners are undergoing profiling and immigration status checks.

Main Story

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended 26 foreign nationals after investigating a reported kidnapping case that was later discovered to be false.

The individuals apprehended include 19 Chadians and seven Cameroonians, according to information obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The investigation began after a 22-year-old Cameroonian woman reported that she had been kidnapped following her arrival in Nigeria to meet a 39-year-old Chadian man with whom she had been in an online relationship. The report prompted an immediate rescue operation by police officers. However, investigations later revealed that the kidnapping claim was unfounded.

According to a police source, communication difficulties initially complicated the investigation because the woman was unable to speak English fluently, leading officers to treat the complaint as a genuine kidnapping case. The source said the woman became upset after discovering that the man she travelled to meet was married and allegedly fabricated the kidnapping story as a means of returning home without informing him.

Following the report, police operatives traced the location where the woman claimed she was being held and discovered several foreign nationals residing in an apartment. The operation led to the apprehension of 26 foreigners, aged between 19 and 50 years, including four women. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Tijani, subsequently directed that the case be transferred from Area N Command, Ijede, Ikorodu, to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.

According to the police source, the apprehended individuals claimed they were involved in a networking business associated with a company identified as Ignite. The source added that the foreigners were unable to provide valid travel documents, while some were suspected to have entered the country through irregular routes. Police said the individuals are currently undergoing profiling and immigration-related checks to determine their legal status and whether any laws have been violated.

The investigation is being handled by the Diplomatic and Foreigners Desk of the SCID under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the department, Mr Dayo Akinbisehin.

Authorities said investigations remain ongoing and that further action will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

The Issues

False reporting of criminal incidents.

Immigration compliance and documentation concerns.

Alleged irregular entry into Nigeria.

Challenges posed by language barriers during investigations.

Verification of activities involving foreign nationals.

What’s Being Said

A police source said: “The woman travelled from Cameroon to meet her lover whom she had been communicating with online but became disappointed after discovering that he was married.”

The source added: “She subsequently sought a way to return home without informing him and reported that she had been kidnapped.”

The source said: “The foreigners could not provide valid travel documents, while some are suspected to have entered the country through irregular routes.”

He added: “They are currently undergoing profiling and immigration-related checks to determine their legal status and whether any laws have been violated.”

What’s Next

Police will continue investigations through the SCID.

Immigration and profiling checks will determine the legal status of those apprehended.

Authorities will assess whether any immigration or criminal laws were violated.

Further action is expected based on the findings of the investigation.

Bottom Line

What began as a suspected kidnapping case in Lagos has evolved into an immigration and documentation investigation after police determined the complaint was false and apprehended 26 foreign nationals during the operation.