Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Home [ MAIN ] Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 10th, 2026

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 10th, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 8th Dec 2023

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1355.73 per $1 on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1361.97 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate)

In the parallel market, the US dollar traded within the range of ₦1,435 to ₦1,450 per $1 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, according to information from Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and market trackers.
Source: https://ngn.currencyrate.today/

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market) and has directed individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official forex windows.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1,450
Buying Rate₦1,435

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Official Exchange Rate Today
Opening Rate₦1,361.97
Current Rate₦1,355.73

Important Notes

  • The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.
  • The black market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators and informal FX dealers across major cities, including Lagos and Abuja.
  • The exchange rate you buy or sell forex at may differ slightly due to location, transaction size, and dealer margins.

For daily updates on currency movements, markets, and the Nigerian economy, stay with BizWatch Nigeria.

NACCIMA Reviews Fuel-Less Hydraulic Generator Invented By Nigerian To Tackle Energy Crisis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2025 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Nigeria, US Deepen Military Ties, Plan Joint Operations

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.