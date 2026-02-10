Jigawa Pension Board Settles N1.4 Billion In Benefits For 564 Retirees

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the disbursement of N1,410,500,000 to 564 retirees and relatives of deceased civil servants. Announced on February 10, 2026, this latest payment covers retirement benefits, death benefits, and death pension balances for workers who exited the state, local government, and Local Education Authority (LEA) services.

This move is part of Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s ongoing commitment to clearing all terminal entitlements promptly, reinforcing Jigawa’s reputation as a leading state in pension management.

The breakdown of the disbursement shows that 214 beneficiaries from the state civil service received N712.3 million, while 185 retirees from various local government councils were paid N402.1 million. The remaining 165 beneficiaries from the Local Education Authorities (LEAs) received N296.1 million.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, emphasized that the payments include gratuities for those who reached the mandatory retirement age and death benefits for families of those who passed away while in active service.

This disbursement brings the total pension payout by the Namadi administration to over N14 billion since May 2023. The Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, highlighted that the state’s contributory model has become a blueprint for other Nigerian states, with over 20 delegations visiting Jigawa to study its efficiency.

He noted that the government has successfully stabilized the scheme by injecting significant lifelines to ensure that no retiree faces prolonged delays in receiving their hard-earned entitlements.

Beneficiaries at the Pension House in Dutse expressed profound gratitude, describing the timely release of funds as a “lifesaver” amidst the current economic climate. The Board reaffirmed its policy of paying monthly pensions within the first week of every month, a consistency that has restored confidence in the state’s civil service.

With this latest round of payments, the state government continues to prioritize the welfare of its senior citizens, ensuring they enjoy financial security and dignity in their post-service years.