ASUU-KASU Suspends Strike After Government’s Intervention

The Kaduna State University (KASU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its strike, which commenced on February 18, following the state government’s intervention.

The decision to call off the industrial action was reached on Saturday and officially announced in a statement issued on Monday by the chapter’s chairman, Dr. Peter Adamu.

According to Adamu, the suspension followed the government’s demonstration of goodwill by releasing funds to settle 60 percent of the withheld salaries for September 2017 and outstanding supervision allowances for the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) covering five academic sessions.

Additionally, the government has agreed to a timeline for addressing other financial obligations, including the payment of five months’ withheld salaries (May to September 2022), promotion arrears, Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), pension remittances from 2009 to 2019, death benefits, and Group Life Assurance.

Dr. Adamu further stated that the government had reaffirmed its commitment to implementing wage awards and granting autonomy to the university.

The union expressed its gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his prompt intervention and leadership in resolving the dispute. It also acknowledged the efforts of the university management, the Commissioner for Education, and other stakeholders in facilitating the resolution.

Following the suspension of the strike, ASUU-KASU has directed all academic staff to resume their duties and continue contributing to the advancement of the university community.