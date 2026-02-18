N432bn Probe: EFCC Extends El-Rufai’s Detention As Counsel Seeks Bail

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday spent a second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as his lawyer, A.U. Mustapha (SAN), pressed for his release on bail.

Sources within the anti-graft agency indicated that investigators are considering seeking a remand order to prolong his detention beyond the statutory period, to allow him respond fully to questions arising from an alleged N432bn corruption probe.

El-Rufai arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday at about 10 a.m. following an invitation for questioning over alleged financial misconduct linked to his tenure as governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023. He was subsequently detained while investigators continued interrogation.

A senior EFCC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed reports circulating on social media that the former governor had been released.

“He is still in our custody and may spend additional time here, as investigators are considering applying for a remand order after the legally permitted hours expire,” the source said.

“The team requires further clarification from him regarding issues connected to his eight-year administration.”

In a telephone interview, Mustapha confirmed his client remained in custody but emphasised that El-Rufai had cooperated fully with investigators. He described the former governor as a responsible citizen who poses no flight risk.

“He honoured the EFCC’s invitation voluntarily and has been cooperating to the best of his ability,” Mustapha said. “We are confident the commission will grant him bail, as he remains presumed innocent under the law.”

The senior lawyer declined to comment on the specific allegations or details of the interrogation, citing confidentiality.

The EFCC’s probe is tied to findings by an ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly established in 2024 to examine finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai’s administration.

The committee alleged that several loans obtained within the period were either misapplied or not utilised for their intended purposes. It further claimed that about N423bn was siphoned and recommended the investigation and prosecution of the former governor and certain ex-officials over alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, money laundering, and irregular contract awards.

El-Rufai has consistently denied the allegations, describing the probe as politically motivated. He maintains that all loans secured during his tenure were duly appropriated and deployed to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security projects.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Department of State Services (DSS) has filed criminal charges against El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged unlawful interception of communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The three-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, was brought under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003. Prosecutors alleged that the former governor admitted during a February 13, 2026 appearance on Arise TV that he and unnamed associates intercepted Ribadu’s communications.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged actions posed risks to public safety and national security and generated apprehension among citizens.

El-Rufai has yet to be arraigned.