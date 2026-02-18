Passenger Dies After Washington Bound Flight Diverts To Senegal

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Kehinde Victor
A passenger has died following a medical emergency aboard United Airlines Flight UA613, which was diverted to Blaise Diagne International Airport on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

According to passenger accounts reported by Nigerian media, the flight was traveling from Lagos to Washington, D.C., when a man believed to be in his 60s developed a medical emergency mid-flight. The aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Dakar, where the passenger was later confirmed dead.

Witnesses told reporters that the man had fainted earlier in the journey and that fellow passengers and crew attempted to assist before landing. Some passengers also alleged issues with onboard oxygen equipment during the incident, though there has been no official confirmation of any technical malfunction.

Passengers further reported that the aircraft remained on the ground for several hours following the diversion before the journey continued. The airline has confirmed that the diversion was due to a medical emergency but has not released additional details about the incident or the passenger’s cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the death are expected to be clarified following standard procedures by local authorities. As of now, no formal investigation findings or technical reports have been made public.

The incident has drawn attention online, with discussions focusing on airline emergency preparedness and passenger safety during long-haul flights.

