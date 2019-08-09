My Love and Flair for children Inspired Creation of TannkCo – Anita Okoye

Author *Lawyer *Entrpreneur *Mother * Humanitarian

Anita Okoye, wife of popular popstar and one-half of the defunct Psquare duo, Paul Okoye, is founder of TannkCo for Kids, author and a mother of three, who is fully dedicated to creating practical, affordable and stylish clothing line for children.

Having earned her LLB in Law from the University of Abuja, she furthered her studies with a Masters in Oil and Gas at the University of Dundee in Scotland. Soon after, she entered the Oil and Gas industry where she was able to hone her skills in Strategic Business Management, Sales and Marketing.

In April 2016, she quit her job as a Strategic Business Developer for an Oil & Gas company in Nigeria to become a full-time entrepreneur and Mom. In this interview with MARY NNAH, the humanitarian reveals that she has finally found her true calling and passion with the recent launch of TannkCo, a children clothing and accessories line

How does your upbringing influence what you have become today?

My mom has always instilled in me the importance of humility; this has helped me in becoming the woman I have become today. I come from a family of hard working people.

I have watched my parents go after their dreams and keep busy. I am an entrepreneur today because of that upbringing. My siblings are just as industrious. I am sure my children will be too.

Growing up, what were your childhood dreams and fantasies?

I have always loved working with children, so UNICEF had been the dream or being a UN ambassador for Nigeria. This love and dedication for children has been with me for a long time and the passion has translated to almost everything I do. TannkCo is one of the brands inspired by my love for children.

