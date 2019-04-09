MTN Unveils FiberNet

MTN Nigeria has launched its FibreNet product and services in Abuja using CITEC estate as its pilot.

Auwal Abdullahi, MTN senior manager Enterprise Business in the North, said the decision to start with the estate “was borne out of the fact that CITEC is one of the biggest estate in Abuja with close to about 3,000 residents“Abdullahi who spoke at the launch at the weekend, stressed that “once we are successful, we can actually replicate this in virtually all the estates in Abuja.”

Explaining the product, Abudllahi said that FibreNet known as fibre-to-home is a cable connection unlike the conventional wireless GSM mobile connection which makes it to be “highly scalable, and highly resilient”.

On the distinction, Abdullahi said “The speed of internet either on 3G or 4G is always in the neighbour of 7 to 70mbps but with the fibre-to-home you are likely to enjoy up to 700mbps”.

He added that “there are close to 60 million smart phones users in Nigeria – Phones that have access to the internet” saying this has made people to be able to “run their office on the go or keep social contact”.

On his part, Muhammed Sharraf, manager, Enterprise Marketing at MTN Nigeria, said the 3,000 residents of CITEC are assured of reliable and affordable internet.

He said the internet is highly subsidized for its users, adding that there are plans to spread it across the country.