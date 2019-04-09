Nigeria Signs N185 million Technical Assistant Agreement Grant with Islamic Development Bank

Nigeria has signed a $523,823 (N185,957,165 million) Technical Assistant Agreement grant with the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Group, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, signed the grant on behalf the Federal Government while President of the ISDB Group, Dr. Bandar M. H. Hajjar, signed on behalf of the Group, at the 44th ISDB Group Annual Meeting held in Marrakesh, Morrocco with the theme, “Transformation In A Fast Changing World: The Road To SDGs”.

The Minister said that the TA agreement grants would be used to address capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade in the Hajj Commission and for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

She added that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) gets $243,823.0, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gets $280,000 respectively.

“The Technical Assistant Agreement Grant of $243,823.0 to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is for capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade.

“TA grant of $280,000 to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Minister told participants at the conference that state governments in Nigeria were doing their best to boost agriculture and food production in Nigeria.

“State governments in Nigeria are adopting cluster farming which has eased access to funds by farmers, increased growth and allows access to facilities without collateral”, she added.

