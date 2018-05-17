MTN Partners IT Brands to Improve Tech Contributions to Economy

… MTN partners with tech savvy brands to promote young talent and future tech

The maiden edition of TechFest, themed ‘Spark Your Curiosity’ brought together thousands of digerati (tech enthusiasts) and creative minds to explore, debate and proffer technological solutions to societal problems.

The event, which held this week was a collaboration between Diamond Bank (the organisers), MTN, Visa, Microsoft, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Deloitte and Touche, Interswitch and The Beat FM.

The TechFest platform was organised to expand opportunities for technology-focused co-creation and partnerships. It connected home grown entrepreneurs to potential investors and venture capitalists, highlighting some of Nigeria’s best talent, innovations and ideas.

Speaking at the event, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor said, “MTN is excited to be a part of this event and thrilled about facilitating value driven innovation. Technology is key to solving problems and we hope that this event will connect some start-ups with the resources they need for the next level – delivering innovative commercial solutions for our day-to-day needs.”

MTN took the opportunity to show some intriguing and entertaining technology including a demo of the much-talked about 5G technology by a smart robot, and the award winning Lumos ‘pay-as-you-go’ solar-powered solution, alongside their ‘Call Assist’ business solution; a customer self-service platform.

The company also had virtual reality demos and a gaming corner, which became the source of attraction to many young students – our future techpreneurs.